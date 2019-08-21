BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.80

Shares of BAB, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABB) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.80 and traded as high as $0.82. BAB shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 1,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 million, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.77.

Get BAB alerts:

BAB (OTCMKTS:BABB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. BAB had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter.

BAB Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABB)

BAB, Inc franchises and licenses bagel and muffin retail units under the BAB, MFM, and SD trade names in the United States. Its BAB franchised brand consists of units operating as Big Apple Bagels featuring daily baked bagels, flavored cream cheeses, premium coffees, gourmet bagel sandwiches, and other related products.

Read More: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for BAB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.