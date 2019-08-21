Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Babcock International Group PLC (LON:BAB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 579 ($7.57).

BAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) price target on shares of Babcock International Group in a report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Babcock International Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 850 ($11.11) to GBX 550 ($7.19) in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Babcock International Group in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, cut Babcock International Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 485 ($6.34) in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Babcock International Group alerts:

LON:BAB traded up GBX 4.50 ($0.06) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 476.10 ($6.22). The company had a trading volume of 919,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 459.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 496.58. Babcock International Group has a 12-month low of GBX 410.10 ($5.36) and a 12-month high of GBX 739.20 ($9.66). The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.99.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 4th were given a dividend of GBX 22.90 ($0.30) per share. This is a boost from Babcock International Group’s previous dividend of $7.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 4th. This represents a yield of 4.86%. Babcock International Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.76%.

In other Babcock International Group news, insider Archie Bethel sold 13,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 480 ($6.27), for a total transaction of £64,636.80 ($84,459.43). Also, insider Myles Lee purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 481 ($6.29) per share, for a total transaction of £24,050 ($31,425.58).

Babcock International Group Company Profile

Babcock International Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineering services for marine, land, aviation, and nuclear sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers through-life marine engineering services, including supporting naval fleets, commercial marine, engineering consultancy, weapons handling, equipment support, intelligence and cyber-security, and technical training to defense and civil customers.

Featured Article: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.