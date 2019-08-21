BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) announced a Variable dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.084 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, September 9th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from BANCO DO BRASIL/S’s previous Variable dividend of $0.05.

OTCMKTS BDORY opened at $11.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.13. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 1 year low of $6.34 and a 1 year high of $15.01.

BDORY has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BANCO DO BRASIL/S in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

BANCO DO BRASIL/S Company Profile

Banco do Brasil SA provides banking products and services for individuals, companies, and public sectors in Brazil and internationally. The company's Banking segment offers various products and services, including deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and public sector markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the low income population.

