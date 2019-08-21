Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Shares Purchased by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares in the last quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 93,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 44,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.01. 22,761,326 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,356,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.54. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $22.66 and a 1-year high of $31.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.99%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.81 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.75.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

