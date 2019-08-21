Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by Tweedy Browne Co LLC

Tweedy Browne Co LLC lessened its stake in Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,170,387 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,132 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon accounts for about 6.5% of Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tweedy Browne Co LLC’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $184,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,721,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $503,675,000 after acquiring an additional 655,356 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 112.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 47,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 425,368 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 187.7% in the 2nd quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,953,000 after purchasing an additional 423,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,461,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,504,000 after purchasing an additional 293,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2,415.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 233,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,795,000 after purchasing an additional 224,592 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Shares of NYSE BK traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 1,236,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,100,252. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a 1 year low of $41.42 and a 1 year high of $54.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.07. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 27th that allows the company to buyback $3.94 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 26th. This is a boost from Bank of New York Mellon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

In other Bank of New York Mellon news, Vice Chairman William M. Daley purchased 11,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.93 per share, with a total value of $509,955.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $256,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Thomas P. Gibbons sold 318,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $14,882,936.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 539,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,184,509.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Recommended Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.