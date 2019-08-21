Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Westchester Capital Management Inc.

Westchester Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the quarter. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 4.2% of Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Westchester Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $10,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

BDX traded up $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.68. 23,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,115,602. Becton Dickinson and Co has a one year low of $208.62 and a one year high of $265.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $251.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.37.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.03. Becton Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

In other news, insider James C. Lim sold 1,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.01, for a total value of $486,127.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.03, for a total transaction of $46,036.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,596,924.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,444 shares of company stock worth $2,061,288 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $265.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $262.00 price target (down from $273.00) on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $272.00 to $270.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and from $267.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.27.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

