BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Hits New 52-Week High at $10.26

Shares of BELLUS Health Inc (TSE:BLU) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$10.26 and last traded at C$10.06, with a volume of 53733 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.77.

Separately, Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

The company has a market cap of $438.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.96.

In other news, Director Franklin Milan Berger bought 50,000 shares of BELLUS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$134,925.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,502,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,053,438.44.

About BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for conditions with high unmet medical need. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, a small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor for chronic cough. The company also has economic interests in various partnered development stage programs, including KIACTA for the treatment of sarcoidosis; AMO-01 for treatment of Phelan McDermid syndrome; and ALZ-801 for APOE4 homozygous Alzheimer's disease.

