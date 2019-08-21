BenjiRolls (BENJI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $31.00

BenjiRolls (CURRENCY:BENJI) traded down 37.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 21st. In the last seven days, BenjiRolls has traded 41% lower against the US dollar. One BenjiRolls coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. BenjiRolls has a market cap of $4,088.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of BenjiRolls was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BenjiRolls alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.75 or 0.00724176 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00011882 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0869 or 0.00000865 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00015323 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000528 BTC.

About BenjiRolls

BenjiRolls is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on August 10th, 2016. BenjiRolls’ total supply is 20,276,099 coins. BenjiRolls’ official Twitter account is @BenjiRolls. BenjiRolls’ official website is benjirolls.cf.

BenjiRolls Coin Trading

BenjiRolls can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BenjiRolls directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BenjiRolls should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BenjiRolls using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BenjiRolls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BenjiRolls and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.