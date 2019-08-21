BHPCoin (BHP) Price Hits $1.23 on Top Exchanges

BHPCoin (CURRENCY:BHP) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. BHPCoin has a total market cap of $21.82 million and approximately $5.72 million worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 2% lower against the US dollar. One BHPCoin coin can currently be purchased for $1.23 or 0.00012189 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX, Bithumb and DigiFinex.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002620 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.17 or 0.00266970 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.34 or 0.01310088 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021909 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00092709 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000420 BTC.

About BHPCoin

BHPCoin’s total supply is 50,412,555 coins and its circulating supply is 17,708,856 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is bhpcash.io/bhpc/index.html. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhpfinance. The official message board for BHPCoin is bhpcash.io/bhpc/community.html.

Buying and Selling BHPCoin

BHPCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, BCEX and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BHPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BHPCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BHPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

