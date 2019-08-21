BidaskClub Upgrades Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a buy rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.25.

KIDS opened at $32.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $472.09 million, a P/E ratio of -33.44 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $34.38 and its 200-day moving average is $38.72. Orthopediatrics has a 52-week low of $25.11 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $18.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 million. Orthopediatrics had a negative net margin of 15.77% and a negative return on equity of 12.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Orthopediatrics will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIDS. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $3,497,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,837,000 after buying an additional 84,205 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Orthopediatrics by 28.2% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 347,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,556,000 after buying an additional 76,534 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,373,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Orthopediatrics during the second quarter worth approximately $2,055,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Orthopediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

