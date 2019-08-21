Binance Coin Trading Down 4.8% Over Last 7 Days (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 20th. In the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar. One Binance Coin token can now be purchased for $27.69 or 0.00265794 BTC on major exchanges including Exrates, Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion and $228.85 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Binance Coin alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009660 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.90 or 0.01295022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000664 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00022435 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.63 or 0.00092452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000429 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00019637 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Binance Coin Token Trading

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Exrates, LBank, IDEX, Binance, FCoin, HitBTC, Bancor Network, AirSwap and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Binance Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binance Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.