Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Advisors

Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Biogen were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.7% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,190,000 after buying an additional 144,464 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Biogen by 18.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 922,914 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,158,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Biogen by 424.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 922,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $218,113,000 after buying an additional 746,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 790,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $186,885,000 after buying an additional 8,048 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BIIB. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer set a $290.00 target price on Biogen and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 5th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $231.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.74.

BIIB traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $231.94. The company had a trading volume of 18,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,049. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $254.22. The company has a market cap of $42.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.99. Biogen Inc has a 12-month low of $216.12 and a 12-month high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 44.89% and a net margin of 37.62%. Biogen’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc will post 32.41 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

