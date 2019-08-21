Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Price Reaches $0.73 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Diamond (CURRENCY:BCD) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 20th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $136.37 million and $3.61 million worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00006838 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BtcTrade.im, Exrates, Indodax and Crex24. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003601 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000960 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000521 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00063550 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is /r/Bitcoin-Diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is btcd.io. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinDiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

Bitcoin Diamond can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinBene, Huobi, Gate.io, OKEx, Binance, Bithumb, Indodax, HitBTC, Exrates, Kucoin, Crex24, Coinnest, BtcTrade.im and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

