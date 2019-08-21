BitSend 24 Hour Volume Hits $283.00 (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, SouthXchange, Upbit and Cryptopia. Over the last seven days, BitSend has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $254,753.00 and $283.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitSend alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $88.16 or 0.00893441 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003873 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0892 or 0.00000904 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 24,269,075 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

According to CryptoCompare, “Darksend InstantX “

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Livecoin and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitSend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitSend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.