BitTube Market Capitalization Hits $1.75 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 21st. Over the last week, BitTube has traded 20.2% lower against the US dollar. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.75 million and approximately $7,882.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000121 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Upbit, TradeOgre and Livecoin.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.19 or 0.00801781 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00006711 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004117 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000372 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 148,177,181 coins and its circulating supply is 146,397,181 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp. The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube .

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the exchanges listed above.

