BlackCoin Price Reaches $0.0530 on Exchanges (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0530 or 0.00000523 BTC on major exchanges including Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Upbit and LiteBit.eu. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 million and approximately $19,074.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00024498 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001575 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000250 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 62,954,704 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Upbit, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Tux Exchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

