BLAST Reaches Market Cap of $112,713.00 (BLAST)

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, BLAST has traded up 1.5% against the US dollar. BLAST has a total market capitalization of $112,713.00 and $163.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and STEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00010903 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003640 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000130 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001090 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 214.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Instant (BTI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Coinchase (CCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BLAST Profile

BLAST is a coin. BLAST’s total supply is 51,663,910 coins. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLAST’s official website is blastblastblast.com.

BLAST Coin Trading

BLAST can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLAST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLAST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLAST using one of the exchanges listed above.

