Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 10.29% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Blink Charging Co. is an owner, operator and provider of EV charging stations and services. It also offers EV charging equipment and connectivity to the Blink Network, a cloud-based software which operates, manages and tracks the Blink EV charging stations and all the associated data. The company serves multifamily residential and commercial properties, airports, colleges, municipalities, parking garages, shopping malls, retail parking, schools and workplaces sectors. Blink Charging Co. is headquartered in Florida, United States. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Blink Charging in a report on Friday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:BLNK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $2.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 660,329. The company has a market cap of $71.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 4.68. Blink Charging has a one year low of $1.56 and a one year high of $4.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.72 and its 200-day moving average is $2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.54.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 309.42% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The firm had revenue of $0.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Blink Charging will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blink Charging stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Blink Charging Co (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 77.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,598 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,765 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Blink Charging worth $82,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blink Charging Co owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types. It also provides Blink Network, a cloud-based software that operates, maintains, and tracks various Blink EV charging stations and associated charging data, as well as provides property owners, managers, and parking companies with cloud-based services that enable the remote monitoring and management of EV charging stations and payment processing.

