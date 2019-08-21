Blockchain Certified Data Token (BCDT) Hits Market Cap of $534,536.00

Blockchain Certified Data Token (CURRENCY:BCDT) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 21st. During the last week, Blockchain Certified Data Token has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar. One Blockchain Certified Data Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Switcheo Network. Blockchain Certified Data Token has a total market cap of $534,536.00 and $262.00 worth of Blockchain Certified Data Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blockchain Certified Data Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00265341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $132.69 or 0.01313161 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00022119 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00093278 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Profile

Blockchain Certified Data Token’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s total supply is 40,835,044 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,109,585 tokens. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official website is www.bcdiploma.com. Blockchain Certified Data Token’s official Twitter account is @BCDiploma.

Blockchain Certified Data Token Token Trading

Blockchain Certified Data Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Certified Data Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockchain Certified Data Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockchain Certified Data Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockchain Certified Data Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.