Blocktix (TIX) Price Tops $0.0050 on Exchanges

Blocktix (CURRENCY:TIX) traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 21st. Blocktix has a market capitalization of $198,324.00 and approximately $38.00 worth of Blocktix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Blocktix has traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Blocktix token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Cryptopia, Upbit and HitBTC.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Blocktix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.77 or 0.00266623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009920 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $131.56 or 0.01310119 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00022477 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00093104 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Blocktix Token Profile

Blocktix launched on July 7th, 2017. Blocktix’s total supply is 62,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 tokens. Blocktix’s official website is blocktix.io. The Reddit community for Blocktix is /r/blocktix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blocktix’s official Twitter account is @blocktix and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Blocktix

Blocktix can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Upbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocktix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocktix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocktix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocktix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocktix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.