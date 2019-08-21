Blox (CDT) Hits Market Capitalization of $13.81 Million

Blox (CURRENCY:CDT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Blox has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $743,261.00 worth of Blox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0205 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Gate.io, HitBTC and Mercatox. During the last seven days, Blox has traded 38% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00266849 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009798 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.44 or 0.01312135 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00021934 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00092765 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Blox Profile

Blox’s genesis date was March 28th, 2017. Blox’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 674,579,184 tokens. The Reddit community for Blox is /r/CoinDash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blox’s official website is blox.io. Blox’s official Twitter account is @coindashio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blox Token Trading

Blox can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance, Gatecoin, HitBTC, Gate.io and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blox using one of the exchanges listed above.

