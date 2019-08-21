Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.83

Bonavista Energy Corp (TSE:BNP) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.83 and traded as high as $0.54. Bonavista Energy shares last traded at $0.51, with a volume of 237,872 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BNP. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.50 to C$0.60 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$0.65 to C$0.60 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. GMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.10 to C$0.70 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a C$0.60 price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Bonavista Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of C$0.89.

The company has a market capitalization of $131.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.71, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Bonavista Energy (TSE:BNP)

Bonavista Energy Corporation acquires, develops, and holds interests in oil and natural gas properties and assets in Western Canada. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

