Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,819,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $280,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154,785 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,725,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $216,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,205 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,385,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,565,000 after acquiring an additional 39,240 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,844,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $107,250,000 after acquiring an additional 509,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,778,000 after acquiring an additional 123,410 shares during the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $75.03. The company had a trading volume of 495,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,731. The firm has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $43.24 and a 1 year high of $73.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

BAH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.30.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Nancy Laben sold 35,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,785.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Horacio Rozanski sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $2,131,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 197,788 shares of company stock worth $13,624,612 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

