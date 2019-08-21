Brokerages Anticipate BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) to Announce ($0.30) EPS

Shares of BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1-year consensus price target of $14.00 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post ($0.30) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned BeyondAirInc . an industry rank of 100 out of 256 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Shares of NASDAQ XAIR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,168. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.92 and a beta of -0.27. BeyondAirInc . has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $7.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BeyondAirInc . will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

BeyondAirInc . Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc, a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria.

