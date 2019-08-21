Brokerages Anticipate Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $830.48 Million

Equities research analysts expect Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) to announce $830.48 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $824.20 million and the highest is $839.96 million. Boyd Gaming reported sales of $612.20 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full year sales of $3.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.36 billion to $3.39 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $846.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.64 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised Boyd Gaming from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley set a $34.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Desjardins raised Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $36.00 price objective on Boyd Gaming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

Shares of BYD stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $23.40. 651,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,618. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.72 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24. Boyd Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $18.98 and a fifty-two week high of $37.39.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $48,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 400.0% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

