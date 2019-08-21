Brokerages Anticipate Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) Will Post Earnings of $2.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Brighthouse Financial Inc (NASDAQ:BHF) to post earnings per share of $2.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the lowest is $2.10. Brighthouse Financial reported earnings per share of $2.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will report full-year earnings of $8.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.75 to $10.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Brighthouse Financial.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BHF. BidaskClub raised Brighthouse Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup set a $36.00 target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.89.

In other news, Director Margaret M. Mccarthy bought 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.08 per share, for a total transaction of $100,229.28. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,423 shares in the company, valued at $150,735.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Eric T. Steigerwalt acquired 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.04 per share, for a total transaction of $425,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 111,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,786,575.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 18,441 shares of company stock worth $628,269 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 31,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 271,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 80,449 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the second quarter worth $19,980,000. Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 19.2% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 112,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 18,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 7.2% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 67,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHF traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $35.39. 29,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 985,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.73 and a 200 day moving average of $38.20. Brighthouse Financial has a 12-month low of $28.52 and a 12-month high of $47.33.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

