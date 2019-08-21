Brokerages Anticipate Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Chuy’s Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CHUY) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Chuy’s’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.22. Chuy’s posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Chuy’s will report full year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Chuy’s.

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. Chuy’s had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $113.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $23.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Chuy’s stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.64. 1,618 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,922. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $17.03 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $405.45 million, a P/E ratio of 28.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.37.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Chuy’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the first quarter worth $65,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 1,962.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,486 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan acquired a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 397.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,012 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter.

Chuy's Company Profile

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in Texas and 19 states in the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. As of December 30, 2018, it operated 100 restaurants. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

