Brokerages Anticipate First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $109.25 Million

Analysts forecast that First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) will report $109.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Merchants’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $110.10 million and the lowest is $107.40 million. First Merchants posted sales of $106.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Merchants will report full-year sales of $445.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $440.70 million to $451.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $506.38 million, with estimates ranging from $494.10 million to $521.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Merchants.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.10 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 31.66%.

FRME has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens raised First Merchants from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on First Merchants in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Merchants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ FRME traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $36.65. 97,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 209,580. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. First Merchants has a 52-week low of $32.49 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.30%.

In other First Merchants news, Director Charles E. Schalliol sold 4,680 shares of First Merchants stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.26, for a total value of $169,696.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 105 shares of company stock worth $3,803 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRME. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 656 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of First Merchants by 106.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Merchants in the 1st quarter worth approximately $151,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

