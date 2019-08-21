Brokerages Anticipate Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to Post -$0.45 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) to announce earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Genocea Biosciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the lowest is ($0.56). Genocea Biosciences reported earnings of ($0.72) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genocea Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($2.36) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.13). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to ($1.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genocea Biosciences.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNCA. Zacks Investment Research raised Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Genocea Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Genocea Biosciences in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Genocea Biosciences in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.25.

NASDAQ GNCA traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3.27. 147,108 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,659. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $85.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.40. Genocea Biosciences has a 12 month low of $2.24 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

In other Genocea Biosciences news, major shareholder Peter W. Sonsini purchased 2,857,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $9,999,997.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNCA. NEA Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 34,948,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,619,000 after buying an additional 9,948,269 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Genocea Biosciences by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 571,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 167,350 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $526,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genocea Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

