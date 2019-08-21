Brokerages Expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $36.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) to announce $36.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Clovis Oncology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $34.30 million to $39.00 million. Clovis Oncology reported sales of $22.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Clovis Oncology will report full-year sales of $141.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $137.23 million to $147.89 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $211.86 million, with estimates ranging from $193.84 million to $246.93 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Clovis Oncology.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $32.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.92 million. Clovis Oncology had a negative return on equity of 372.68% and a negative net margin of 332.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.94) EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLVS. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clovis Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.09.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVS traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.06. 2,500,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,189,413. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.08 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.86. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $4.98 and a twelve month high of $37.27.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Lindsey Rolfe sold 1,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.70, for a total value of $25,401.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,789.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thorlef Spickschen acquired 9,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $50,232.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,684.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 107,800 shares of company stock valued at $612,094 and sold 2,452 shares valued at $36,261. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Clovis Oncology in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Clovis Oncology

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

