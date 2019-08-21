Brokerages Expect Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) will post sales of $316.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $321.40 million and the lowest is $311.00 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit posted sales of $320.17 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit.

Get Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit alerts:

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (NYSE:OAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $313.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.80 million. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 17.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $400,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Gilbert acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $266,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $266,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,267,508 shares of company stock valued at $10,700,322 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 751.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,271,739 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $162,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887,319 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,685,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 374.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,627,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,803 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,045,336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $101,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,979 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit during the 1st quarter worth about $55,303,000. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OAK traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.22. The stock had a trading volume of 273,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,752. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $52.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.53.

Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Company Profile

Oaktree Capital Group, LLC operates as a global investment management firm that focuses on alternative markets. It manage investments in a number of strategies within six asset classes, including distressed debt; corporate debt, including high yield debt and senior loans; control investing; convertible securities; real estate; and listed equities.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit (OAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Capital Group LLC Unit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.