Brokerages Expect Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) will post $87.07 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $86.59 million to $87.54 million. Regional Management reported sales of $77.92 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $343.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $343.29 million to $343.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $382.15 million, with estimates ranging from $380.15 million to $384.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Regional Management had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 10.59%. The company had revenue of $84.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.50 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Regional Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Regional Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

In related news, COO John D. Schachtel bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.46 per share, for a total transaction of $109,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,339.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 68,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, with a total value of $1,657,517.31. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 213,101 shares of company stock valued at $5,360,791 and sold 26,524 shares valued at $726,507. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Regional Management by 6.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,005,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 63,350 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Regional Management by 5.2% during the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 243,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,411,000 after buying an additional 12,080 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP lifted its position in Regional Management by 3.9% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 166,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,796 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 1,050.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 132,433 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 120,923 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RM stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.08. The stock had a trading volume of 42,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,908. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.93. Regional Management has a 52 week low of $22.90 and a 52 week high of $35.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.86. The company has a current ratio of 48.69, a quick ratio of 48.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

