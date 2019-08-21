Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to Announce $1.21 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to report $1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.78 and the lowest is $0.82. Wynn Resorts reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $8.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 34.98% and a net margin of 12.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Nomura dropped their price target on Wynn Resorts from $142.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank set a $150.00 price target on Wynn Resorts and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Wynn Resorts in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wynn Resorts in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,420 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 27.1% in the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,290 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.3% in the second quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,885 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $5,689,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Wynn Resorts by 1.3% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 9,943 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN traded down $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $113.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,649,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,097,362. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.03. Wynn Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $90.06 and a fifty-two week high of $151.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.16%.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

