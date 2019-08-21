Brokerages Set $32.75 Target Price for Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX)

Shares of Consol Energy Inc (NYSE:CEIX) have received an average broker rating score of 1.50 (Buy) from the four brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $32.75 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Consol Energy an industry rank of 216 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CEIX shares. B. Riley set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Consol Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Consol Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in shares of Consol Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Consol Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 107,475 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consol Energy by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Consol Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 187,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Consol Energy by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 35,432 shares during the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CEIX traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $17.64. The stock had a trading volume of 311,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,772. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $494.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.58. Consol Energy has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $47.49.

Consol Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.38. Consol Energy had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 22.28%. The company had revenue of $350.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Consol Energy’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consol Energy will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Consol Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal. It owns and operates its mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. The company owns and operates the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC), which comprises three underground mines, including Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey; and CONSOL Marine Terminal located in the port of Baltimore.

