Brokerages Set AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Price Target at $36.72

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.72.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Desjardins reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $55.50 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, hitting $34.98. 21,793,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,254,842. AT&T has a 52 week low of $26.80 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95. The company has a market cap of $255.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.62.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The company had revenue of $44.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $468,000. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $547,000. Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 52,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,956 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,000. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 98,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.63% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

