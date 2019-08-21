Brokerages Set BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) PT at €50.79

Shares of BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €50.79 ($59.06).

Several analysts have commented on BNP shares. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank set a €57.00 ($66.28) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

BNP traded up €0.07 ($0.08) during trading on Friday, hitting €40.61 ($47.22). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,217,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($80.43). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €41.79.

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

