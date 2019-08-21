Brokerages Set ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) Price Target at $3.17

Shares of ConforMIS Inc (NASDAQ:CFMS) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer set a $4.00 price target on ConforMIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. BidaskClub downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. ValuEngine downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded ConforMIS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

NASDAQ CFMS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,463,805. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.62. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. ConforMIS has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $4.83. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 2.28.

ConforMIS (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. ConforMIS had a negative return on equity of 92.18% and a negative net margin of 34.68%. The company had revenue of $19.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.36 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that ConforMIS will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 23,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.15, for a total transaction of $99,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,093,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,536,078.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Archon Capital Management Llc sold 613,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $1,840,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,253,298 shares of company stock worth $4,150,793. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of ConforMIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 40.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConforMIS Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers customized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a customized bicompartmental knee replacement system; and iUni, a customized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee.

