Brokerages Set Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) Price Target at $4.50

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FSM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

NYSE FSM traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.72. 2,103,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,751,562. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $4.74. The firm has a market cap of $588.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 0.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,728 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. 36.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver-gold mine located in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Further Reading: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.