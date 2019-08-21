Brokerages Set New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) PT at $12.00

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised New York Community Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $9.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TheStreet raised New York Community Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America set a $13.00 target price on New York Community Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Sandler O’Neill cut New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 52.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 18.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $85,000. 63.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYCB stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.43. The stock had a trading volume of 22,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,244,500. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.61 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.16. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $255.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $255.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.08%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

