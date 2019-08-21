Brokerages Set Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Price Target at GBX 3,611.67

Shares of Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Sell” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 3,611.67 ($47.19).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RSW. Deutsche Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Investec lowered Renishaw to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 3,810 ($49.78) to GBX 3,745 ($48.94) in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,600 ($47.04) target price (down from GBX 5,900 ($77.09)) on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Renishaw in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Get Renishaw alerts:

LON:RSW traded up GBX 48 ($0.63) on Friday, hitting GBX 3,630 ($47.43). 60,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 3,408 ($44.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 5,580 ($72.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,751.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 4,067.63.

Renishaw (LON:RSW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported GBX 119.90 ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 129.20 ($1.69) by GBX (9.30) (($0.12)).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a GBX 46 ($0.60) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. Renishaw’s payout ratio is currently 0.47%.

Renishaw Company Profile

Renishaw plc, a metrology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers metrology products, including additive manufacturing systems, co-ordinate measuring machine products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance testing products, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Renishaw Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renishaw and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.