Brokerages Set RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) PT at GBX 5,495

RHI Magnesita NV (LON:RHIM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,676.67 ($74.18).

RHIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on RHI Magnesita from GBX 5,620 ($73.44) to GBX 5,740 ($75.00) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 6,040 ($78.92) price target on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RHI Magnesita in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

RHIM stock traded up GBX 58 ($0.76) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 4,308 ($56.29). 64,774 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,028. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4,480.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,610.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.45, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.88. RHI Magnesita has a 12-month low of GBX 3,240 ($42.34) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,115 ($66.84).

About RHI Magnesita

RHI Magnesita N.V. produces and sells refractory products used in high-temperature industrial processes worldwide. The company operates through Steel and Industrial segments. It offers solutions for various furnaces, domes and deltas, ladles, AOD converters, valves and valve seats, caps and plugs, isostatic refractory products, tundish materials, and slide gate refractories and systems.

