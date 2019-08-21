Brokerages Set Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) PT at GBX 722.50

Shares of Udg Healthcare PLC (LON:UDG) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 747.50 ($9.77).

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UDG shares. Numis Securities upgraded Udg Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Udg Healthcare from GBX 700 ($9.15) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Udg Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Udg Healthcare to a “sector performer” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 830 ($10.85) to GBX 800 ($10.45) in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

UDG stock traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 817.50 ($10.68). The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,360. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 783.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 681.64. Udg Healthcare has a 1-year low of GBX 545 ($7.12) and a 1-year high of GBX 819 ($10.70). The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.96.

Udg Healthcare Company Profile

UDG Healthcare plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advisory, communication, commercial, clinical, and packaging services in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ashfield and Sharp. The Ashfield segment offers commercialization services for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industry in the areas of advisory, communications, and commercial and clinical services.

