Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) PT at C$35.67

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$35.67.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$45.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Eight Capital reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$42.00 to C$39.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. CSFB reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a C$32.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$36.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

VET stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$20.02. 799,510 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,385. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.91. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$19.14 and a 52-week high of C$43.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$24.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$30.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.89%.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Mona Jean Jasinski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$27.06, for a total value of C$270,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,104,361.08.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

