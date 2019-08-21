Brokers Issue Forecasts for Titanium Transportation Group Inc’s Q3 2019 Earnings (CVE:TTR)

Titanium Transportation Group Inc (CVE:TTR) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lowered their Q3 2019 EPS estimates for Titanium Transportation Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 15th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Titanium Transportation Group’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Separately, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2.50 target price (down previously from C$3.25) on shares of Titanium Transportation Group in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

CVE:TTR opened at C$1.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.32, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. Titanium Transportation Group has a fifty-two week low of C$1.20 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.40.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset-based transportation and logistics services in North America. It operates through two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including 53' dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

