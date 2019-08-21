Bushveld Minerals (LON:BMN) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Bushveld Minerals Limited (LON:BMN)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $19.73. Bushveld Minerals shares last traded at $20.40, with a volume of 1,746,175 shares.

BMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Peel Hunt began coverage on Bushveld Minerals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt began coverage on Bushveld Minerals in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 45 ($0.59) target price on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $228.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.64.

Bushveld Minerals Company Profile (LON:BMN)

Bushveld Minerals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in South Africa. It operates through three segments: Vanadium and Iron Ore, Coal Exploration, and Vanadium Mining and Production. It explores for vanadium, titanium, iron ore, phosphate, tin, and thermal coal deposits.

