Bytom (BTM) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. During the last week, Bytom has traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0835 or 0.00000846 BTC on popular exchanges including Kucoin, Huobi, CoinEgg and OTCBTC. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $83.71 million and $8.90 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $71.79 or 0.00727493 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00012144 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00015440 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom (BTM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 21st, 2014. Bytom’s total supply is 1,407,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,002,499,275 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io. Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bytom Coin Trading

Bytom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, OTCBTC, CoinEgg, Kucoin, BigONE, CoinEx, BitMart, Neraex, Cryptopia, RightBTC, FCoin, CoinTiger, LBank, HitBTC, EXX, OKEx, Bibox, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

