Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Cambium Networks Corporation (NASDAQ:CMBM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.58.

Several research firms have commented on CMBM. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. CIBC began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ CMBM traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 61,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,928. Cambium Networks has a 12-month low of $8.04 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.42.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $69.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.57 million. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambium Networks news, Director Alexander R. Slusky purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks in the second quarter worth $62,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $91,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $96,000. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $144,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambium Networks during the second quarter worth $384,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.11% of the company’s stock.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, RF algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software. The company offers point-to-point solutions that are connected to high-speed, high-bandwidth wireline networks; and wireless broadband backhaul to facilities or point-to-multipoint access points deployed throughout a network over distances of approximately 100 kilometers and at two gigabytes per second.

