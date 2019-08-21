Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.29 per share for the quarter.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The bank reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.75. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 18.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CM stock opened at $74.16 on Wednesday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $96.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.33%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Desjardins downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

