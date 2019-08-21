Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Raised to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFN opened at $13.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44. Capitol Federal Financial has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $14.18.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $57.36 million for the quarter. Capitol Federal Financial had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

In related news, insider Natalie G. Haag acquired 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,195.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,890 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 35,156 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,412,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,213,000 after purchasing an additional 299,710 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,621,395 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $20,705,000 after purchasing an additional 127,875 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

