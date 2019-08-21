Capricoin 24-Hour Volume Reaches $47,023.00 (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 21st. Capricoin has a market capitalization of $211,779.00 and $47,023.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Capricoin has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Capricoin coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00001077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tao (XTO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005602 BTC.

IslaCoin (ISL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Virtacoinplus (XVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000145 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Evil Coin (EVIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Capricoin Coin Profile

Capricoin (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 20th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Capricoin’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/CPC. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Buying and Selling Capricoin

Capricoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Capricoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Capricoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

